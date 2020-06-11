/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:10 PM
46 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
209 Ocean Park Lane
209 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1014 sqft
Available monthly June thru Dec 2020!!! Totally remodeled 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath unit located in a oceanfront resort property.The condo has granite counter tops, beautiful tile floors through out and is fully furnished.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Oaks Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8700 Ridgewood Avenue
8700 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Beautiful Beach Condo. Spectacular Views of Port Canaveral Jetties and Surrounding Beaches. Large 3 bed 2 baths fully furnished Penthouse with Pool, Weight & Exercise Room, Private Beach Access.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
299 E Central Boulevard
299 East Central Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
754 sqft
Fully Furnished ground floor condo ready for immediate occupancy short term or long term! Community pool just outside your door and a short walk to the beach. All stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Easy access to Port Canaveral.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
602 Shorewood Drive
602 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1663 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 3RD. Gated oceanfront community. This beautiful 2 bdrm. 2 bath 5th floor condo is totally renovated! Fully furnished and move in ready! Community features heated pool, tennis, exercise room and dedicated beach access.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
315 Jefferson Avenue
315 Jefferson Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous full furnished 2 bed/2 bath 1 car garage middle unit townhouse completely updated with new tile, carpet, kitchen, baths, appliances, and light fixtures.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8000 Ridgewood Avenue
8000 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1056 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms and walking distance to the beach. Quiet neighborhood and close to dining and shopping. CLOSED 2020 WINTER SEASON. Available May 1st 2020 1 Month minimum policy.....
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
300 Monroe Avenue
300 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Casa Canaveral complex just a couple of blocks from the beach. Fully furnished with modern decor and flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Woods
1 Unit Available
8709 S Camelia Court
8709 Camelia Ct, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
Nice clean partially furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in desirable Ocean Woods Development. This unit is tastefully done with tile flooring throughout. Unit includes a one car garage, storage and laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7520 Ridgewood Avenue
7520 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's all about the view! Direct Ocean! Move in ready and shows like a dream. Delightful 2Bdrm/2Ba condo enjoys a fabulous view of the ocean & pool. Unit is completely furnished and has its own washer & dryer ...
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7801 Ridgewood Avenue
7801 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss your opportunity to live the beach life! Located across the street from the beach is this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo fully furnished with wood-laminate flooring throughout, carpet in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances,
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
204 Adams Avenue
204 Adams Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! 1 bedroom condo fully furnished just a few blocks to the beach. Second floor unit over looking the community pool, assigned parking, laundry facilities on site. Close to restaurants, library & Port Canaveral.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
140 Portside Avenue
140 Portside Ave, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1211 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2nd floor unit in Portside Villas with high vaulted ceilings. Heated pool and spa steps away from this 2nd story walk up unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
807 Mystic Drive
807 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1686 sqft
GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished. This oceanfront complex is a gated community featuring 4 pools, clubhouse with a gym, tennis & racquetball courts.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Columbiad Plaza
1 Unit Available
300 Columbia Drive
300 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Welcome home! 2 bedroom, updated kitchen with newer appliances, gorgeous canal views from your wrap-around corner balcony and fully furnished! Bring your toothbrush and a suitcase and get settled in quickly so you can spend your time enjoying the
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
425 Tyler Avenue
425 Tyler Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
546 sqft
Here's your opportunity for beach side living! Fully furnished move-in ready, all you need to bring is your clothes and beach toys! This corner unit has an eat-in kitchen, separate living area and comfy size bedroom! Fresh interior paint makes this
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7165 Ridgewood Avenue
7165 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
489 sqft
Walk down the street to the beach! This fully furnished one bedroom one bath condo is super clean, all new linens, new pots and pans, 2 new flat screen TV's, etc. Just bring your personal items and move right in.
Results within 1 mile of Cape Canaveral
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
147 E Pasco Lane
147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2620 sqft
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
973 sqft
Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5600 N Banana River Boulevard
5600 North Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This bright and modern ground floor unit is centrally located in Cocoa Beach near the Cocoa Beach Pier, area dining, shopping, and services. Windward 16 is just a short walk to our beautiful beaches in a quiet, residential setting.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4800 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4800 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
957 sqft
Wonderful beach-side get-away. Professionally decorated and furnished, all you need is your toothbrush. This beautiful unit offers 2 bedrooms / 1 bath with an open living room, dinning room and kitchen concept.
Similar Pages
Cape Canaveral 1 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Canaveral 3 BedroomsCape Canaveral Apartments with Balcony
Cape Canaveral Apartments with GarageCape Canaveral Apartments with GymCape Canaveral Apartments with ParkingCape Canaveral Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FL