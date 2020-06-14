Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL with gym

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Ocean Oaks Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8700 Ridgewood Avenue
8700 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Beautiful Beach Condo. Spectacular Views of Port Canaveral Jetties and Surrounding Beaches. Large 3 bed 2 baths fully furnished Penthouse with Pool, Weight & Exercise Room, Private Beach Access.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
209 Ocean Park Lane
209 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1014 sqft
Available monthly June thru Dec 2020!!! Totally remodeled 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath unit located in a oceanfront resort property.The condo has granite counter tops, beautiful tile floors through out and is fully furnished.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
602 Shorewood Drive
602 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1663 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 3RD. Gated oceanfront community. This beautiful 2 bdrm. 2 bath 5th floor condo is totally renovated! Fully furnished and move in ready! Community features heated pool, tennis, exercise room and dedicated beach access.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
603 Shorewood Drive
603 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
Short Term Rental available - 1 Month Minimum! Enjoy Cape Canaveral's Beaches, Rocket Launches, Cruise Ships, Boating and Fishing, in this beautifully renovated condo that gives you the coastal feel with all the comforts of home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
807 Mystic Drive
807 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1686 sqft
GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished. This oceanfront complex is a gated community featuring 4 pools, clubhouse with a gym, tennis & racquetball courts.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7028 Sevilla Court
7028 Sevilla Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2055 sqft
Direct Banana River,Stunning top 5th floor unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, additional room makes a great den or office area. Granite counter tops, high ceilings because its top floor. Private 1 car garage under the building for security.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Columbiad Plaza
1 Unit Available
300 Columbia Drive
300 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Welcome home! 2 bedroom, updated kitchen with newer appliances, gorgeous canal views from your wrap-around corner balcony and fully furnished! Bring your toothbrush and a suitcase and get settled in quickly so you can spend your time enjoying the
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
420 Harding Avenue
420 Harding Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2267 sqft
Luxury Ocean Front Condo with resort style amenities. You will feel like you are on vacation every day while living here at the sought after Michelina condominium. Enjoy a cup of coffee while watching sunrises over the ocean from your balcony.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
750 N Atlantic Avenue
750 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1988 sqft
Enjoy Sunrises and Sunsets from this 12th floor Condo. Fantastic Views of the Ocean and the River from the Balcony. Almost 2000 sqft liv. w/spit bdrms. Over-sized open floor plan great room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Seas Condos
3400 Ocean Beach Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2027 sqft
Available May 1 through October 30 each year, and occasionally January through April. ENJOY THE SUN, BEACH AND OCEAN BREEZE.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
800 Del Rio Way
800 Del Rio Way, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1840 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan condo is ready for you to drop your bags and moved on in! Open floor plan, light and bright! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and the living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cape Canaveral, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cape Canaveral renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

