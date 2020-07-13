/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM
31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
253 Canaveral Beach Boulevard
253 Canaveral Beach Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
End unit in triplex! Tons of natural light! Fresh interior paint! Living room/dining room. Kitchen with enough room for breakfast table & chairs. Front patio area. Small fenced in rear yard. Open parking. Rent includes lawn service.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Woods
8712 Hibiscus Court
8712 Hibiscus Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
Available NOW for long term rental! UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom townhouse located in the beautiful gated Ocean Woods community. Offering private courtyard, tile throughout downstairs, carpeting in bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
234 Chandler Street
234 Chandler Street, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Available now this town house for rent, unfurnished, one year min. lease.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Shores of Artesia
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
200 International Drive
200 International Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Banana River views! Canaveral Bay second floor unit with views of the Banana River! Two bedroom two bath split plan. Community amenities include community pool, clubhouse area, tennis court, hot tub and kayak/bike storage area.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Woods
8761 ILEX CT
8761 Ilex Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1416 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL OCEAN WOODS UNIT! - Property Id: 243198 GATED OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY IN CAPE CANAVERAL 3 BED 2.
1 of 23
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Cape Gardens
7966 Evelyn Court
7966 Evelynn Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in desirable Cape Gardens! Perfect location, close to shopping, the Beeline, restaurants and the BEACH! Owner will consider a pet on case by case basis. All new SS appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Cape Canaveral
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avon By The Sea
5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1049 sqft
GEORGEOUS OCEAN VIEW CONDO ON COCOA BEACH - Property Id: 310735 Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo.
Results within 5 miles of Cape Canaveral
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
390 W. Cocoa Beach Cswy. Unit 5-1
390 West Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
- BEACH LIFE - POOL TO ENJOY BY THE RIVER - WATER INCLUDED IN RENT ($45 Value per Month) - FREE INTERNET AND CABLE TV INCLUDED ($140 Value per Month) - BEAUTIFUL RIVER VIEWS FROM WITHIN CONDO - This is a 1Bedroom/Studio Condo on the FIRST FLOOR WITH
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Isles
2001 S Banana River Boulevard
2001 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1489 sqft
APP Pending; Welcome to Cocoa Beach home! This beautiful 3br/2ba condo is ready to call home. Spacious, open floor plan with a view!...this unit overlooks the marina.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
190 Seminole Lane
190 Seminole Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - DIRECT RIVER - TOP FLOOR - Secure building offering 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a huge balcony to see the beautiful views of the banana river. Unit has just been freshly painted and the carpets have all been professionally cleaned.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
830 N Atlantic Avenue
830 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SIT OUT ON YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN & BREEZE!! This is a fabulous, direct ocean front 2/2 in beautiful, desirable Stonewood Towers Condo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
333 N Atlantic Avenue
333 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Welcome to your first floor direct ocean front oasis at 333 by the Sea.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Gateway
479 Newfound Harbor Drive
479 Newfound Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1446 sqft
Updated Newfound Harbor Pool Home! Don't miss out on this one! Three bedroom two bath with split plan.
Results within 10 miles of Cape Canaveral
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Myrtle Park
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Casa Loma
821 Faull Drive
821 Faull Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
Four year old duplex style two bedroom two bath unit with one car garage. Airy bright floor plan! Tile floors throughout unit. Tray ceiling. Open concept kitchen and living room area. Breakfast bar. Ceiling fans.
1 of 127
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bartons
31 Barton Avenue
31 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1 sqft
''Old Rockledge'' Barton Avenue is the oldest street in Brevard County. This historic home was built in 1875, and has seven private residences. Residence #7 is a two story home, loving area downstairs, bedrooms and bath upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cordial Manor
765 Sara Jane Lane
765 Sara Jane Lane, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute little Efficiency in the heart of south Merritt Island. Includes water, lawn, and pest control! Pets case by case scenario and No Smoking
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villa De Palmas
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1851 sqft
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Lakes
3862 La Flor Drive
3862 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1865 sqft
3862 La Flor Drive Available 07/13/20 3862 LA FLOR DRIVE IN ASHWOOD LAKES, ROCKLEDGE - This spacious 3 BD/2 Full BA house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two large living room areas, carpet and ceiling fans
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Homes
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.
Similar Pages
Cape Canaveral 1 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Canaveral 3 BedroomsCape Canaveral Apartments with Balcony
Cape Canaveral Apartments with GarageCape Canaveral Apartments with GymCape Canaveral Apartments with ParkingCape Canaveral Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FL