1 bedroom apartments
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL
8401 N Atlantic Ave
8401 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
470 sqft
clean unit located in cape Canaveral florida walking distance to the beach,close to all. cruise ship at port, restaurant, shopping 5 mins to cocoa beach, 30 mins to Orlando.
8600 Ridgewood Avenue
8600 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
This amazing condo unit is just enough for you to enjoy a short term get away. While partial ocean views from the condo, it is just steps away from the ocean. Very warmly decorated to make you feel you have a home away from home.
115 Pierce Avenue
115 Pierce Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
2976 sqft
Clean, bright, cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in central Cape Canaveral location. Located near beaches, Port Canaveral, area amenities, major thoroughfares, Kennedy Space Center, Patrick AFB, and a short drive to Orlando areas.
117 Pierce Avenue
117 Pierce Ave, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
496 sqft
Clean, bright, cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in central Cape Canaveral location.
300 Monroe Avenue
300 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
608 sqft
Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Casa Canaveral complex just a couple of blocks from the beach. Fully furnished with modern decor and flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom.
415 Madison Avenue
415 Madison Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
672 sqft
Don't miss this cute & modern ground floor condo at Starbeach! Located just steps to the beach in Cape Canaveral, this 1/1 unit has all tile flooring, bright and modern kitchen with full-sized SS fridge and range, eat-in dining area, upgraded
7801 Ridgewood Avenue
7801 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
608 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to live the beach life! Located across the street from the beach is this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo fully furnished with wood-laminate flooring throughout, carpet in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances,
204 Adams Avenue
204 Adams Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
518 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 1 bedroom condo fully furnished just a few blocks to the beach. Second floor unit over looking the community pool, assigned parking, laundry facilities on site. Close to restaurants, library & Port Canaveral.
425 Tyler Avenue
425 Tyler Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
364 sqft
Here's your opportunity for beach side living! Fully furnished move-in ready, all you need to bring is your clothes and beach toys! This corner unit has an eat-in kitchen, separate living area and comfy size bedroom! Fresh interior paint makes this
7165 Ridgewood Avenue
7165 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
489 sqft
Walk down the street to the beach! This fully furnished one bedroom one bath condo is super clean, all new linens, new pots and pans, 2 new flat screen TV's, etc. Just bring your personal items and move right in.
Columbiad Plaza
221 Columbia Drive
221 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
680 sqft
Must See! First floor Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Cape Canaveral. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, pool, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 13th 2020.
Banana River Estates
5600 N Banana River Boulevard
5600 North Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
561 sqft
This bright and modern ground floor unit is centrally located in Cocoa Beach near the Cocoa Beach Pier, area dining, shopping, and services. Windward 16 is just a short walk to our beautiful beaches in a quiet, residential setting.
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
888 sqft
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
2020 N Atlantic Avenue
2020 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
672 sqft
Newly updated one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor condo in desirable Twin Towers condominium. Bring only your toothbrush, move-in ready fully furnished unit.
3620 Ocean Beach Boulevard
3620 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
722 sqft
Rented until April 1, 2020 Adorable Beach Condo on the Beach ! Newly updated , fully furniture and tastefully decorated. Great location , walk to stores and restaurants ! Just bring your swim suit !
201 St Lucie Lane
201 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Very cute short or long term rental across the street from the Ocean. The unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a great outside screened patio that overlooks the nice greenery of the complex.
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
2625 S Atlantic Avenue
2625 South Atlantic Avenue, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
Available NOW! Can be 1 month! Easy on Your Budget is this 1/1 1st floor unit that can rent for 1 to 5 months.This Direct Ocean, side view is furnished and equipped. Located in South CB, a Quiet location with Beautiful Sunrises .
Bartons
37 Barton Avenue
37 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
Power and Water INCLUDED in rent! Renovated home full of charm. This main floor suite is 804 sq ft. Two living areas. Eat- in kitchen with refrigerator and range oven. Flex space that could be used as a sitting room/dining or second living area.
Merritt Park Place
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.
2380 N Tropical
2380 N Tropical Trl, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Adorable and nicely updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in a great central Merritt Island location. Tile floor throughout. Owner takes care of lawn maintenance and trash pick up.
Crestview
870 N Cocoa Boulevard
870 Cocoa Boulevard, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Nice Large Unit near the River under Big Oaks ~ Small (8 unit) Project ~ Private Setting with Wooded View ~ Screened Porch with Storage Closet ~ Newer Tile Floors & Countertops ~ Updated Bathroom ~ Ceiling Fan in Bedroom ~ Large Breakfast Bar &
