Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:07 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL with garage

Cape Canaveral apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.

1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.

1 Unit Available
140 Monroe Avenue
140 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1252 sqft
Walk To The Beach ! Beautiful and Modern, 2 bedroom 2 Large Baths, High Ceilings, Bright Open Kitchen, Granite Counters, Nice Appliances , Large Pantry Too...Duplex with large, 1 car garage..Washer/DryerNicely Manicured Lawn. Rent Includes Lawn Care.

1 Unit Available
201 Monroe Avenue
201 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.

1 Unit Available
203 Monroe Avenue
203 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.

1 Unit Available
266 Tin Roof Avenue
266 Tin Roof Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1855 sqft
Don't pass up the opportunity for elegant beach living in this gorgeous like new townhome!! Tiled foyer entry leads to generous living area with soaring ceilings with recessed lighting, sure to complement your furnishings and art.

Ocean Woods
1 Unit Available
8712 Banyan Way
8712 Banyan Way, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
2-bedroom, 1.5-bath townhome located in the beautiful, gated Ocean Woods community.

1 Unit Available
315 Jefferson Avenue
315 Jefferson Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous full furnished 2 bed/2 bath 1 car garage middle unit townhouse completely updated with new tile, carpet, kitchen, baths, appliances, and light fixtures.

1 Unit Available
161 Majestic Bay Avenue
161 Majestic Bay Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2052 sqft
Vast, direct river views greet you as soon as you enter this builder's own condo. This pristine condition property reflects good taste, style, and care. 3 bedrooms PLUS dining/office.flex room.

Beach Park Village
1 Unit Available
200 Cherie Down Lane
200 Cherie Down Lane, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome located in sunny Cape Canaveral only a few blocks away from the beach.

Chandler Park
1 Unit Available
8494 Ridgewood Avenue
8494 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1316 sqft
Beachfront beauty. Two bedroom, two bath, private 1 car garage ground floor unit in desirable Canaveral Sands. Tile throughout main living area.

Ocean Woods
1 Unit Available
8709 S Camelia Court
8709 Camelia Ct, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
Nice clean partially furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in desirable Ocean Woods Development. This unit is tastefully done with tile flooring throughout. Unit includes a one car garage, storage and laundry room.

1 Unit Available
525 Washington Avenue
525 Washington Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1308 sqft
JUST STEPS TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACHES, SOUTH OF THE PIER AND NORTH OF THE JETTYS. THE PERFECT BEACH RETREAT. THIS TOWNHOME OFFERS 2 MASTER SUITES AND A 1/2 BATH DOWN STAIRS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND FULLY UPDATED AND OFFER .

Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
603 Shorewood Drive
603 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
Short Term Rental available - 1 Month Minimum! Enjoy Cape Canaveral's Beaches, Rocket Launches, Cruise Ships, Boating and Fishing, in this beautifully renovated condo that gives you the coastal feel with all the comforts of home.

1 Unit Available
123 Joe Place
123 Joe Place, Cape Canaveral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2350 sqft
Gated & Secure Beach Side Beauty, Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, the master bedroom is on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths.

1 Unit Available
7028 Sevilla Court
7028 Sevilla Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2055 sqft
Direct Banana River,Stunning top 5th floor unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, additional room makes a great den or office area. Granite counter tops, high ceilings because its top floor. Private 1 car garage under the building for security.

1 Unit Available
206 Tin Roof Avenue
206 Tin Roof Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1855 sqft
Beachside townhouse with NO PET SIZE RESTRICTION and a GROUND FLOOR MASTER SUITE! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome features a large open living and dining room with soaring 20+ foot ceilings that gives plenty of natural light.

1 Unit Available
504 Fillmore Avenue
504 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, smoke-free, poolside unit in HIGHLY sought after Sand Pebbles Oceanfront complex! Great layout with 2 bedrooms, kitchen, inside washer/dryer hookups, large living area, and large private 1 car garage.

Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
8597 Canaveral Boulevard
8597 Canaveral Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1424 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, one car garage townhouse is super clean, just waiting for a new tenant. Features include: stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in the kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.

Cape Gardens
1 Unit Available
7966 Evelyn Court
7966 Evelynn Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in desirable Cape Gardens! Perfect location, close to shopping, the Beeline, restaurants and the BEACH! Owner will consider a pet on case by case basis. All new SS appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Cape Canaveral

1 Unit Available
420 Harding Avenue
420 Harding Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2267 sqft
Luxury Ocean Front Condo with resort style amenities. You will feel like you are on vacation every day while living here at the sought after Michelina condominium. Enjoy a cup of coffee while watching sunrises over the ocean from your balcony.

Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
MONTHLY SEASONAL RENTAL Welcome to Seaside Escape at Cocoa Beach! This beautiful villa offers the comforts of home with a chic beach feel. Professionally decorated with brand new finishes. The villa has 3 bedrooms, 2.

Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums
1 Unit Available
104 E Gadsden Lane
104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1393 sqft
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base.

1 Unit Available
6770 Ridgewood Avenue
6770 Ridgewood Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1969 sqft
Luxurious direct oceanfront 3-bedroom, 2-bath with large balcony directly facing the ocean in small well maintained condo building. Fully renovated with stylish high-end furnishings and finishes and ocean beach access adjacent to pool area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cape Canaveral, FL

Cape Canaveral apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

