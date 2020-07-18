All apartments in Broward County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:22 PM

5083 Greenway Dr

5083 Greenway Dr · (954) 650-2676
Location

5083 Greenway Dr, Broward County, FL 33021

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Be the first to occupy this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath corner townhouse with 2 car garage & tons of upgrades in Hillcrest. Enjoy beautiful lake views from the kitchen, living room, dining room & master bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Features impact windows, upgraded fans, LED recessed lights & neutrally painted. Downstairs there's wood plank tile, a half bathroom & 3 storage closets. Upstairs you'll find all 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & laundry room. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity & dual shower head and bedroom has sitting room/den. Conveniently located 5 min to Memorial Hospital, 20 min to the beach, 5 min to I-95 and turnpike. This new guard gated community has a clubhouse, pool, fitness center. *NO pets & 620+ credit per owner*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5083 Greenway Dr have any available units?
5083 Greenway Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5083 Greenway Dr have?
Some of 5083 Greenway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5083 Greenway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5083 Greenway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5083 Greenway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5083 Greenway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broward County.
Does 5083 Greenway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5083 Greenway Dr offers parking.
Does 5083 Greenway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5083 Greenway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5083 Greenway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5083 Greenway Dr has a pool.
Does 5083 Greenway Dr have accessible units?
No, 5083 Greenway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5083 Greenway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5083 Greenway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5083 Greenway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5083 Greenway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
