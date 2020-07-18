5083 Greenway Dr

Amenities

Be the first to occupy this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath corner townhouse with 2 car garage & tons of upgrades in Hillcrest. Enjoy beautiful lake views from the kitchen, living room, dining room & master bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Features impact windows, upgraded fans, LED recessed lights & neutrally painted. Downstairs there's wood plank tile, a half bathroom & 3 storage closets. Upstairs you'll find all 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & laundry room. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity & dual shower head and bedroom has sitting room/den. Conveniently located 5 min to Memorial Hospital, 20 min to the beach, 5 min to I-95 and turnpike. This new guard gated community has a clubhouse, pool, fitness center. *NO pets & 620+ credit per owner*