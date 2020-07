Amenities

FURNISHED. Located in the sleepy town of Melbourne Beach you will find this cozy canal front home. Meander though the front door into the large living room that opens to a huge screened porch. Butterflies dance as you watch the manatee and dolphins frolic in the canal. The four bedroom home has everything you need to enjoy the Florida life. Price quoted is for an annual rental. Short term rate is 2,800 to include utilities with electric capped at 150.00 per month. Pets considered, no smoking.