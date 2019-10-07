All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 706 Holly Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
706 Holly Terrace
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

706 Holly Terrace

706 Holly Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

706 Holly Terrace, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Holly Terrace have any available units?
706 Holly Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 706 Holly Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
706 Holly Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Holly Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Holly Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 706 Holly Terrace offer parking?
No, 706 Holly Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 706 Holly Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Holly Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Holly Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 706 Holly Terrace has a pool.
Does 706 Holly Terrace have accessible units?
No, 706 Holly Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Holly Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Holly Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Holly Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Holly Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa