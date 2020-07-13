2510 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Seffner / North Brandon Home - This is lovely 3 bed 2 bath home is located in a wonderful Seffner / North Brandon neighborhood. The open floor plan makes this home feel larger than it really is while the fenced yard offers plenty of space to park your boat or RV. Other features include a 1-car garage, central A/C, laminate and tile flooring throughout, indoor laundry room, and a large storage shed (with electricity).



Near Wheeler Road and Kingsway, this home is a short walk to the North Brandon YMCA while quick access to the interstate makes it a short drive to MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, University of South Florida, and much more.



The home is on well and septic so there is no water/sewer bill. Don't miss your chance to rent this home for only $1,495/month! Pets are allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds).



