2510 Fairview Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

2510 Fairview Avenue

2510 Fairview Avenue
Location

2510 Fairview Avenue, Brandon, FL 33584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2510 Fairview Avenue · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Seffner / North Brandon Home - This is lovely 3 bed 2 bath home is located in a wonderful Seffner / North Brandon neighborhood. The open floor plan makes this home feel larger than it really is while the fenced yard offers plenty of space to park your boat or RV. Other features include a 1-car garage, central A/C, laminate and tile flooring throughout, indoor laundry room, and a large storage shed (with electricity).

Near Wheeler Road and Kingsway, this home is a short walk to the North Brandon YMCA while quick access to the interstate makes it a short drive to MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, University of South Florida, and much more.

The home is on well and septic so there is no water/sewer bill. Don't miss your chance to rent this home for only $1,495/month! Pets are allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds).

(RLNE3763822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
2510 Fairview Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 2510 Fairview Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Fairview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 2510 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 2510 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2510 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
