All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1216 Grassy Meadow Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1216 Grassy Meadow Place
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

1216 Grassy Meadow Place

1216 Grassy Meadow Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1216 Grassy Meadow Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. If this home has a pool, the resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Grassy Meadow Place have any available units?
1216 Grassy Meadow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1216 Grassy Meadow Place currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Grassy Meadow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Grassy Meadow Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Grassy Meadow Place is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Grassy Meadow Place offer parking?
No, 1216 Grassy Meadow Place does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Grassy Meadow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Grassy Meadow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Grassy Meadow Place have a pool?
Yes, 1216 Grassy Meadow Place has a pool.
Does 1216 Grassy Meadow Place have accessible units?
No, 1216 Grassy Meadow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Grassy Meadow Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Grassy Meadow Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Grassy Meadow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Grassy Meadow Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa