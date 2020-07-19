All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1042 Axlewood Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1042 Axlewood Cir.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1042 Axlewood Cir.

1042 Axlewood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1042 Axlewood Circle, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home - Brandon - You'll love living in this 4 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), updated kitchen & baths with granite countertops, warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NRBYUL1tt4q

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Lumsden Rd, south on Heather Lakes Blvd, right on Windingwood Ave, right on Axlewood Cir.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.

(RLNE4566191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Axlewood Cir. have any available units?
1042 Axlewood Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 Axlewood Cir. have?
Some of 1042 Axlewood Cir.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 Axlewood Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Axlewood Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Axlewood Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 Axlewood Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 1042 Axlewood Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 1042 Axlewood Cir. offers parking.
Does 1042 Axlewood Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Axlewood Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Axlewood Cir. have a pool?
No, 1042 Axlewood Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Axlewood Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1042 Axlewood Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Axlewood Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 Axlewood Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa