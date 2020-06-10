4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

dishwasher pool elevator shuffle board tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool shuffle board hot tub internet access tennis court

NON-AGE RESTRICTED 2nd Floor Condo, with elevator access. This 2 BR/2 BA unit is located in one of Bradenton’s best known semi-private golf courses. Enjoy the view of the Fairway from the screened in lanai. This property also offers a heated community pool, spa, shuffleboard and tennis. In the unit you will find a King in the Master Bedroom and 2 twin beds in the Guest. WIFI access included. Minutes to area beaches. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and medical facilities. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 MONTH MINIMUM STAY REQUIRED. Association application and approval required (Application fee is $100). Jan 1-Mar 31 $2500 per month, May 1- Nov 30 $1600 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit.Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50.00) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.