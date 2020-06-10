All apartments in Bradenton
Find more places like 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE

4240 Ironwood Circle · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bradenton
See all
West Bradenton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4240 Ironwood Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
elevator
shuffle board
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
NON-AGE RESTRICTED 2nd Floor Condo, with elevator access. This 2 BR/2 BA unit is located in one of Bradenton’s best known semi-private golf courses. Enjoy the view of the Fairway from the screened in lanai. This property also offers a heated community pool, spa, shuffleboard and tennis. In the unit you will find a King in the Master Bedroom and 2 twin beds in the Guest. WIFI access included. Minutes to area beaches. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and medical facilities. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 MONTH MINIMUM STAY REQUIRED. Association application and approval required (Application fee is $100). Jan 1-Mar 31 $2500 per month, May 1- Nov 30 $1600 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit.Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50.00) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211

Similar Pages

Bradenton 1 BedroomsBradenton 2 Bedrooms
Bradenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradenton Apartments with Parking
Bradenton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BradentonBraden River East
Downtown Bradenton
Perico

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity