4072 OVERTURE CIRCLE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool

Annual, unfurnished rental in Palma Sola Trace. Beautiful townhome in Palma Sola Trace. Fantastic location overlooking pond to the west. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry upstairs; living, dining, kitchen and 1/2 bath downstairs. Light and bright interior. Palma Sola Trace is a highly desirable community and featuring resort style amenities including clubhouse with gathering room, catering kitchen, fitness center, large swimming pool, sun deck and playground. Just a couple blocks away from grocery, restaurants, shopping and bus. Short drive to Anna Maria Island, Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport, award winning restaurants and so much more.