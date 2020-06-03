All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:05 PM

3780 Pinebrook Circle

3780 Pinebrook Circle · (941) 462-2894
Location

3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #301 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use. This home has a nice open layout with the kitchen overlooking the dining room and living room. The den and guest bedroom are towards the front of the condo. While the Master bedroom is in the back and also boasts impressive views of the golf course. All the windows and sliding glass doors have been replaced with impact glass keeping the overall electric costs at a minimum. This building is very close to the heated community pool/spa and clubhouse featuring a new outdoor barbeque area & grill poolside, and an exercise room for your enjoyment. Every convenience including banks, drug stores, medical facilities, restaurants, and shopping are all within minutes of your front door and you’ll only be a short drive to the revitalized downtown Main Street and Riverwalk areas. Additionally, what could be more perfect than being only about 6 miles to some of the most stunning Gulf of Mexico beaches in Florida? In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.

Amenities: Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3780 Pinebrook Circle have any available units?
3780 Pinebrook Circle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3780 Pinebrook Circle have?
Some of 3780 Pinebrook Circle's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3780 Pinebrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3780 Pinebrook Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3780 Pinebrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3780 Pinebrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 3780 Pinebrook Circle offer parking?
No, 3780 Pinebrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3780 Pinebrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3780 Pinebrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3780 Pinebrook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3780 Pinebrook Circle has a pool.
Does 3780 Pinebrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 3780 Pinebrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3780 Pinebrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3780 Pinebrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
