3780 Pinebrook Circle

Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use. This home has a nice open layout with the kitchen overlooking the dining room and living room. The den and guest bedroom are towards the front of the condo. While the Master bedroom is in the back and also boasts impressive views of the golf course. All the windows and sliding glass doors have been replaced with impact glass keeping the overall electric costs at a minimum. This building is very close to the heated community pool/spa and clubhouse featuring a new outdoor barbeque area & grill poolside, and an exercise room for your enjoyment. Every convenience including banks, drug stores, medical facilities, restaurants, and shopping are all within minutes of your front door and you’ll only be a short drive to the revitalized downtown Main Street and Riverwalk areas. Additionally, what could be more perfect than being only about 6 miles to some of the most stunning Gulf of Mexico beaches in Florida? In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.



