Bradenton, FL
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 AM

3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE

3621 Summerwind Circle · (941) 737-6801
Bradenton
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3057 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven. Master suite downstairs. Garden tub with built in jets. Stand up shower, separate vanity, double sinks. Two walk in closets. Tile floors all throughout the downstairs, carpet floors upstairs. Community pool, fitness center, playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE have any available units?
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE have?
Some of 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
