114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bradenton, FL

Finding an apartment in Bradenton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Braden River East
81 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
$
12 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1392 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
$
38 Units Available
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1483 sqft
Spacious homes with designer lights, programmable thermostats and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a coffee bar and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-75.
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$951
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
23 Units Available
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1706 sqft
Situated in Heritage Harbour. Award-winning apartment community with lake views. All apartments include a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar and a screened-in outdoor area. On-site cyber cafe with coffee bar and complimentary snacks.
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
$
10 Units Available
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1317 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community offers gym, parking, pool, volleyball, yoga, car wash area and more. Great location close to shops, schools and parks.
Norma Lloyd Park
5 Units Available
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
$
36 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
Samoset
4 Units Available
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.

North Park
1 Unit Available
2603 River Preserve Ct
2603 River Preserve Court, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1 sqft
Beautiful FIRST FLOOR UNIT includes 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths plus very large den/office/guest room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bradenton, FL

Finding an apartment in Bradenton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

