Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

17 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bradenton, FL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1317 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community offers gym, parking, pool, volleyball, yoga, car wash area and more. Great location close to shops, schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1483 sqft
Spacious homes with designer lights, programmable thermostats and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a coffee bar and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
36 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
Results within 1 mile of Bradenton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Bradenton
11 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Results within 5 miles of Bradenton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Oneco
1 Unit Available
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$768
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
675 20th Lane East
675 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This spacious unit now features beautiful wood tile flooring. You'll enjoy granite counter-tops, new cabinets, dishwasher, and microwave.
Results within 10 miles of Bradenton
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
23 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
16706 VARDON TERR
16706 Vardon Terrace, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1284 sqft
Upscale/Cozy 3 bedroom/2 baths Corner biggest unit with very good privacy and three sides water Beautiful views on the top of course--Lakewood National Golf Community. It is on the 2nd floor of building with elevator.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2304 N ORANGE AVENUE
2304 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1236 sqft
Located on N. Orange Avenue just minutes from downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Military Academy and Booker High.

June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report. Bradenton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bradenton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bradenton rents declined significantly over the past month

Bradenton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bradenton stand at $947 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,217 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bradenton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Bradenton, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Bradenton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bradenton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bradenton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bradenton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,217 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bradenton.
    • While rents in Bradenton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bradenton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bradenton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

