2603 River Preserve Ct

Amenities

Beautiful FIRST FLOOR UNIT includes 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths plus very large den/office/guest room. br Features include:• High, 10 ft ceilings and energy efficient fans keep it comfortable year round• Solid poured concrete construction is very quiet• Sparkling community pool is just steps from your door• Beautiful, well-kept grounds, open spaces• Chic, neutral decor• Easy-maintenance ceramic tile throughout including oversized porcelain in all bedrooms• UPGRADED KITCHEN with classic cherry cabinets and granite countertops• Full appliance package includes...  Dishwasher  Smooth top stove  Built-in microwave and exhaust  Large refrigerator and ice maker  Garbage disposal  In-unit washer & dryer• Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with full bath and walk-in closet• Plenty of storage throughout• Central HVAC, high energy-efficiency unit• Upgraded blinds included on all windows• Pet friendly (weight/breed restrictions, fees/deposits apply)• Minutes to shopping, restaurants, downtown Bradenton and gorgeous beaches• Easy access to I-75, US-301 and FL SR-64. • One block walk to bus linebr TWO YEAR LEASE, $1275/month.First & Last months rent plus one month refundable security deposit.Application & condo association fees apply.