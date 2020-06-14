All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:49 PM

2603 River Preserve Ct

2603 River Preserve Court · (201) 845-7300
Location

2603 River Preserve Court, Bradenton, FL 34208
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful FIRST FLOOR UNIT includes 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths plus very large den/office/guest room. br Features include:&bull; High, 10 ft ceilings and energy efficient fans keep it comfortable year round&bull; Solid poured concrete construction is very quiet&bull; Sparkling community pool is just steps from your door&bull; Beautiful, well-kept grounds, open spaces&bull; Chic, neutral decor&bull; Easy-maintenance ceramic tile throughout including oversized porcelain in all bedrooms&bull; UPGRADED KITCHEN with classic cherry cabinets and granite countertops&bull; Full appliance package includes... &#61692; Dishwasher &#61692; Smooth top stove &#61692; Built-in microwave and exhaust &#61692; Large refrigerator and ice maker &#61692; Garbage disposal &#61692; In-unit washer & dryer&bull; Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with full bath and walk-in closet&bull; Plenty of storage throughout&bull; Central HVAC, high energy-efficiency unit&bull; Upgraded blinds included on all windows&bull; Pet friendly (weight/breed restrictions, fees/deposits apply)&bull; Minutes to shopping, restaurants, downtown Bradenton and gorgeous beaches&bull; Easy access to I-75, US-301 and FL SR-64. &bull; One block walk to bus linebr TWO YEAR LEASE, $1275/month.First & Last months rent plus one month refundable security deposit.Application & condo association fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 River Preserve Ct have any available units?
2603 River Preserve Ct has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 River Preserve Ct have?
Some of 2603 River Preserve Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 River Preserve Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2603 River Preserve Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 River Preserve Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 River Preserve Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2603 River Preserve Ct offer parking?
No, 2603 River Preserve Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2603 River Preserve Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 River Preserve Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 River Preserve Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2603 River Preserve Ct has a pool.
Does 2603 River Preserve Ct have accessible units?
No, 2603 River Preserve Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 River Preserve Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 River Preserve Ct has units with dishwashers.
