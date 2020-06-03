All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 659 Casa Loma Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
659 Casa Loma Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

659 Casa Loma Blvd

659 Casa Loma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

659 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(ANNUAL RENTAL)- IMMACULATE WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE located in the sought-after Marina Village. This luxurious townhouse is rarely available, featuring 2 private balconies overlooking the marina with intracoastal views, 2 split plan master suites (main master equipped with smart TV), an open concept living room equipped with smart TV, updated coastal kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and your own private garage, equipped with a high-end capacity washer & dryer & lots of storage. (Unfurnished)
Courtesy of Engel & Voelkers Delray Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Casa Loma Blvd have any available units?
659 Casa Loma Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boynton Beach, FL.
What amenities does 659 Casa Loma Blvd have?
Some of 659 Casa Loma Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Casa Loma Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
659 Casa Loma Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Casa Loma Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 659 Casa Loma Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 659 Casa Loma Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 659 Casa Loma Blvd does offer parking.
Does 659 Casa Loma Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 Casa Loma Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Casa Loma Blvd have a pool?
No, 659 Casa Loma Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 659 Casa Loma Blvd have accessible units?
No, 659 Casa Loma Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Casa Loma Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 Casa Loma Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 659 Casa Loma Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 659 Casa Loma Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College