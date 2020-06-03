659 Casa Loma Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

(ANNUAL RENTAL)- IMMACULATE WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE located in the sought-after Marina Village. This luxurious townhouse is rarely available, featuring 2 private balconies overlooking the marina with intracoastal views, 2 split plan master suites (main master equipped with smart TV), an open concept living room equipped with smart TV, updated coastal kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and your own private garage, equipped with a high-end capacity washer & dryer & lots of storage. (Unfurnished)

Courtesy of Engel & Voelkers Delray Beach