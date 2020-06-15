All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

4208 Tuscany Way

4208 Tuscany Way · (561) 251-5296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4208 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
tennis court
Stunning contemporary style on the waterfront at desirable Tuscany on the Intracoastal. You'll love the beautifully updated kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters, plus pantry and breakfast bar. Updated and upgraded design finishes include custom plantation shutters, ceramic tile, and laminate wood flooring. Enjoy beautiful decor and luxurious fixtures. Stylish owner's suite includes walk-in closet and bath with double vanity. Lovely open porch offers a perfect setting for enjoying that beautiful Florida sunshine. Tuscany on the Intracoastal includes swim and tennis among its resort-style neighborhood amenities. There's always something to do here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Tuscany Way have any available units?
4208 Tuscany Way has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4208 Tuscany Way have?
Some of 4208 Tuscany Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Tuscany Way currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Tuscany Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Tuscany Way pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Tuscany Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 4208 Tuscany Way offer parking?
No, 4208 Tuscany Way does not offer parking.
Does 4208 Tuscany Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 Tuscany Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Tuscany Way have a pool?
Yes, 4208 Tuscany Way has a pool.
Does 4208 Tuscany Way have accessible units?
No, 4208 Tuscany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Tuscany Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Tuscany Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 Tuscany Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 Tuscany Way does not have units with air conditioning.
