4208 Tuscany Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Stunning contemporary style on the waterfront at desirable Tuscany on the Intracoastal. You'll love the beautifully updated kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters, plus pantry and breakfast bar. Updated and upgraded design finishes include custom plantation shutters, ceramic tile, and laminate wood flooring. Enjoy beautiful decor and luxurious fixtures. Stylish owner's suite includes walk-in closet and bath with double vanity. Lovely open porch offers a perfect setting for enjoying that beautiful Florida sunshine. Tuscany on the Intracoastal includes swim and tennis among its resort-style neighborhood amenities. There's always something to do here!