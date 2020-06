Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 3/2 on first floor in Gated Inter-coastal front community. A peaceful Florida Mangrove Forest in front on your balcony. You will love the private boardwalk.Condo was just painted, granite counter tops, washer & dryer inside,stainless steel appliances. Amenities include Club house with bollards, gym, basketball court, Jacuzzi, BBQ area and more. This is a natures lovers' paradise. Can also be rented unfurnished for $2,500