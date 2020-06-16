All apartments in Boynton Beach
3619 Providence Rd.
Boynton Beach, FL
3619 Providence Rd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

3619 Providence Rd

3619 Providence Road · (954) 756-2348
Location

3619 Providence Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2958 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 story lake front home For Rent located in gated Nautica Sound. 5 Bed 3 Bath and a 3 car garage. Tile floors throughout the 1st floor, open kitchen, one bedroom downstairs, master bedroom upstairs with view of the lake, screened in patio. Nautica Sound features first-class amenities that include a clubhouse, community pool, 2 lighted tennis courts, volley ball court, tot lot, basketball full court and fitness room. This particular home is located within 1 minute walk from the clubhouse. *Available June 16th - Better photos coming after current tenant moves out*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3619 Providence Rd have any available units?
3619 Providence Rd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3619 Providence Rd have?
Some of 3619 Providence Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Providence Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Providence Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Providence Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3619 Providence Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 3619 Providence Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Providence Rd does offer parking.
Does 3619 Providence Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3619 Providence Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Providence Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3619 Providence Rd has a pool.
Does 3619 Providence Rd have accessible units?
No, 3619 Providence Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Providence Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 Providence Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3619 Providence Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3619 Providence Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

