2830 SW 5th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

AMAZING RENTAL IN CHAPEL HILL!!!! This Poolside retreat is completely updated!! Gas stove, private pool, Smart TV's in all rooms, HUGE Flat screen in living room, professional smoker/grill in yard, board games galore, fruit trees in the front yard, private pool, 2 fridges for extra food space, stocked with brand new quality bedding and plush Ralph Lauren towels, hurricane impact windows, 5 min. drive to Delray'sDowntown Atlantic Ave, 3 min. drive to the beach, peaceful neighborhood, and your pets are welcome. Come enjoy this beautiful home while you soak up the Florida sun. This rare listing wont last!!!! Length of stay is negotiable.