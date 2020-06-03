All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 2830 SW 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
2830 SW 5th Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

2830 SW 5th Street

2830 Southwest 5th Street · (561) 997-4928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2830 Southwest 5th Street, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING RENTAL IN CHAPEL HILL!!!! This Poolside retreat is completely updated!! Gas stove, private pool, Smart TV's in all rooms, HUGE Flat screen in living room, professional smoker/grill in yard, board games galore, fruit trees in the front yard, private pool, 2 fridges for extra food space, stocked with brand new quality bedding and plush Ralph Lauren towels, hurricane impact windows, 5 min. drive to Delray'sDowntown Atlantic Ave, 3 min. drive to the beach, peaceful neighborhood, and your pets are welcome. Come enjoy this beautiful home while you soak up the Florida sun. This rare listing wont last!!!! Length of stay is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 SW 5th Street have any available units?
2830 SW 5th Street has a unit available for $3,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2830 SW 5th Street have?
Some of 2830 SW 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 SW 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2830 SW 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 SW 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 SW 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2830 SW 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2830 SW 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 2830 SW 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 SW 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 SW 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2830 SW 5th Street has a pool.
Does 2830 SW 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2830 SW 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 SW 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 SW 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 SW 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 SW 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2830 SW 5th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity