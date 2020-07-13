2315 N Congress Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Apartment is recorded as 2/1 but, that second bedroom does not have the door so it is like 1/1 with den. Clean, with vaulted ceilings, with laundry room(washer and dryer), laminate floor, walk in closet, water included. Third floor no elevator.No pets. Granit kitchen counter top. HOA requires: all applicants must meet the 600 FICO score and 3 times monthly rent income. HOA charges $175 per applicant/married couple for approval process. Easy access to I95 and close by 3 big plazas with shops and restaurants.Please follow CDC guidelines regarding the Covid-19.