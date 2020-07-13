All apartments in Boynton Beach
2315 N Congress Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

2315 N Congress Ave

2315 N Congress Avenue · (954) 235-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2315 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,220

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Apartment is recorded as 2/1 but, that second bedroom does not have the door so it is like 1/1 with den. Clean, with vaulted ceilings, with laundry room(washer and dryer), laminate floor, walk in closet, water included. Third floor no elevator.No pets. Granit kitchen counter top. HOA requires: all applicants must meet the 600 FICO score and 3 times monthly rent income. HOA charges $175 per applicant/married couple for approval process. Easy access to I95 and close by 3 big plazas with shops and restaurants.Please follow CDC guidelines regarding the Covid-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 N Congress Ave have any available units?
2315 N Congress Ave has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2315 N Congress Ave have?
Some of 2315 N Congress Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 N Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2315 N Congress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 N Congress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2315 N Congress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 2315 N Congress Ave offer parking?
No, 2315 N Congress Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2315 N Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 N Congress Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 N Congress Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2315 N Congress Ave has a pool.
Does 2315 N Congress Ave have accessible units?
No, 2315 N Congress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 N Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 N Congress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 N Congress Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 N Congress Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
