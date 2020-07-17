All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated July 17 2020

2303 N. Congress ave 24

2303 N Congress Avenue · (561) 206-4342
Location

2303 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 24 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Lovely Condominium in Boynton Beach - Property Id: 302899

Absolutely Lovely Condominium in Central Boynton Beach. Beautiful 2 Bed 1 bath Overlooking the Lake. Condominium has a Full washer and dryer inside unit. Remodeled kitchen counter-tops; Nice tile floors. Bathrooms were redone. Condominium is Gated with camera surveillance has Indoor Gym, Indoor Rocket ball, Tennis court, Swimming pool, Club House with Pool. Walking distance to major plaza.
*PLEASE CALL THE OWNER FOR DETAILS BEFORE APPLYING ANY APPLICATION
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2303-n.-congress-ave-boynton-beach-fl-unit-24/302899
Property Id 302899

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 N. Congress ave 24 have any available units?
2303 N. Congress ave 24 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2303 N. Congress ave 24 have?
Some of 2303 N. Congress ave 24's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 N. Congress ave 24 currently offering any rent specials?
2303 N. Congress ave 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 N. Congress ave 24 pet-friendly?
No, 2303 N. Congress ave 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 2303 N. Congress ave 24 offer parking?
No, 2303 N. Congress ave 24 does not offer parking.
Does 2303 N. Congress ave 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 N. Congress ave 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 N. Congress ave 24 have a pool?
Yes, 2303 N. Congress ave 24 has a pool.
Does 2303 N. Congress ave 24 have accessible units?
No, 2303 N. Congress ave 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 N. Congress ave 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 N. Congress ave 24 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 N. Congress ave 24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2303 N. Congress ave 24 does not have units with air conditioning.
