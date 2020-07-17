2303 N. Congress ave 24

Amenities
Lovely Condominium in Boynton Beach - Property Id: 302899
Absolutely Lovely Condominium in Central Boynton Beach. Beautiful 2 Bed 1 bath Overlooking the Lake. Condominium has a Full washer and dryer inside unit. Remodeled kitchen counter-tops; Nice tile floors. Bathrooms were redone. Condominium is Gated with camera surveillance has Indoor Gym, Indoor Rocket ball, Tennis court, Swimming pool, Club House with Pool. Walking distance to major plaza.
*PLEASE CALL THE OWNER FOR DETAILS BEFORE APPLYING ANY APPLICATION
No Pets Allowed
