2303 N. Congress ave 24

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Lovely Condominium in Boynton Beach - Property Id: 302899



Absolutely Lovely Condominium in Central Boynton Beach. Beautiful 2 Bed 1 bath Overlooking the Lake. Condominium has a Full washer and dryer inside unit. Remodeled kitchen counter-tops; Nice tile floors. Bathrooms were redone. Condominium is Gated with camera surveillance has Indoor Gym, Indoor Rocket ball, Tennis court, Swimming pool, Club House with Pool. Walking distance to major plaza.

*PLEASE CALL THE OWNER FOR DETAILS BEFORE APPLYING ANY APPLICATION

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2303-n.-congress-ave-boynton-beach-fl-unit-24/302899

Property Id 302899



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936872)