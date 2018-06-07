All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1

2301 Southeast 4th Street · (800) 895-7174
Location

2301 Southeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Crestview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Two Bedroom, one bath with double faucet vanity. All tile floors, stainless steel appliances. Beach, grocery store, dining all with in walking distance. Delray Beach's Atlantic ave less than 10 mins away. Downtown Boynton Beach less than 10 mins away. Via car and I-95 west palm beach is less than 30 mins away. Washer and Dryer in building or hook up your own apartment all in one washer and dryer in the kitchen like the last occupants. Reserved parking spot the closest to the unit. If you have an electric car there is an outside receptacle to charge it. Owner Agent.
First and Security if over 680 fico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 have any available units?
2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 have?
Some of 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 have a pool?
No, 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
