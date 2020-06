Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool clubhouse microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

FURNISHED TURNKEY 2ND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN THE COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE, WITH NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN AREA & BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, REAR PATIO WITH POOL VIEW AND ALSO FACING SHUFFLEBOARD & CLUBHOUSE, RENT INCLUDES BASIC HD CABLE, WATER & ELECTRIC, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE POOL AND CLUB HOUSE, EASY ACCESS TO THE BEACHES , SHOPPING AND I-95, ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY, MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME!