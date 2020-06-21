2008 Federal Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Here's your best opportunity to live directly on the Intracoastal with completely unobstructed 3rd floor views from all living areas, including the kitchen. It's completely renovated, fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, with a totally new kitchen - includes granite counters and refrigerated wine bar and overlooks directly into the Intracoastal and the two community pools directly below it. You can admire the sunrises or simply take delight in watching the gorgeous yachts cruising the Intracoastal directly below, simply by relaxing in your enclosed air conditioned balcony or just by siting at the dining table. Being an end corner unit with plenty of large windows facing the ocean, natural sunlight just seems to stream in from everywhere.