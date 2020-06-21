All apartments in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach, FL
2008 Federal Highway
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:30 AM

2008 Federal Highway

2008 Federal Highway · (561) 704-2084
Location

2008 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Here's your best opportunity to live directly on the Intracoastal with completely unobstructed 3rd floor views from all living areas, including the kitchen. It's completely renovated, fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, with a totally new kitchen - includes granite counters and refrigerated wine bar and overlooks directly into the Intracoastal and the two community pools directly below it. You can admire the sunrises or simply take delight in watching the gorgeous yachts cruising the Intracoastal directly below, simply by relaxing in your enclosed air conditioned balcony or just by siting at the dining table. Being an end corner unit with plenty of large windows facing the ocean, natural sunlight just seems to stream in from everywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Federal Highway have any available units?
2008 Federal Highway has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2008 Federal Highway have?
Some of 2008 Federal Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Federal Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Federal Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Federal Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Federal Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 2008 Federal Highway offer parking?
No, 2008 Federal Highway does not offer parking.
Does 2008 Federal Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Federal Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Federal Highway have a pool?
Yes, 2008 Federal Highway has a pool.
Does 2008 Federal Highway have accessible units?
No, 2008 Federal Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Federal Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Federal Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Federal Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2008 Federal Highway has units with air conditioning.
