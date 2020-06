Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this well kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with one car garage that has been converted into an office/storage room but is readily prepared for a quick conversion back. This very spacious home comes equipped with tile/laminate floors running throughout and newer A/C. The large backyard offers ample space for entertaining. The location is unmatched with is easy access to i95, beaches and downtown Atlantic Avenue.