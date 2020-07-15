All apartments in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach, FL
1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd

1660 Renaissance Commons Boulevard · (786) 470-9134
Location

1660 Renaissance Commons Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Renaissance Commons

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2424 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Rent this beautiful and comfortable split plan unit at Vizcaya Lakes in Boynton Beach. Water, basic cable and basic internet included. Walk to shopping and dining. Enjoy the resort style life with 3 pools and a club house full of amenities. Unit has granite countertops, SS appliances, Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom, Nice size balcony overlooking pool area, Washer and Dryer in laundry room inside your apartment, TWO ASSIGNED COVERED Parking spots. Job, Income, Credit and Criminal background check MUST PRESENTED WITH OFFER. NO PETS. Broker must accompany prospective tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd have any available units?
1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd have?
Some of 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd offers parking.
Does 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd has a pool.
Does 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
