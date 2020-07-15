1660 Renaissance Commons Blvd

Amenities

Rent this beautiful and comfortable split plan unit at Vizcaya Lakes in Boynton Beach. Water, basic cable and basic internet included. Walk to shopping and dining. Enjoy the resort style life with 3 pools and a club house full of amenities. Unit has granite countertops, SS appliances, Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom, Nice size balcony overlooking pool area, Washer and Dryer in laundry room inside your apartment, TWO ASSIGNED COVERED Parking spots. Job, Income, Credit and Criminal background check MUST PRESENTED WITH OFFER. NO PETS. Broker must accompany prospective tenant.