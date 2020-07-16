All apartments in Boynton Beach
1302 VILLA CIR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:48 PM

1302 VILLA CIR

1302 Villa Ln · (561) 295-8986
Location

1302 Villa Ln, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,445

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
volleyball court
Beautiful 2/2 condo in lovely gated community of Mirabella. Stainless steel appliances, Master bathroom features a roman tub. Ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout.

Enjoy resort-style living that features: swimming pool, spa, fitness center, playground, volleyball, and much more.

Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

1st Month Rent and Security Deposit, no last month needed

$75.00 one time doc preparation fee
$30.00/month pet fee per pet - MUST not exceed 40 lbs.
$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!

HOA Fees:

Application Fees
$100.00 - Primary Applicant, $50.00 - Co applicant OR $100.00 - Married
$100.00 - Registration Fee

14 Business days processing timeframe

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. Visit our website to learn more about our Resident Selection Criteria.

The following pets will not be accepted under any circumstances (SA/ESA exempt), GERMAN SHEPHERDS, DOBERMANS, PIT BULLS, CHOWS, OR ROTTWEILLERS

Home Sales and Property Management
8259 N Military Trl #1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, United States

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 VILLA CIR have any available units?
1302 VILLA CIR has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 VILLA CIR have?
Some of 1302 VILLA CIR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 VILLA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1302 VILLA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 VILLA CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 VILLA CIR is pet friendly.
Does 1302 VILLA CIR offer parking?
No, 1302 VILLA CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1302 VILLA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 VILLA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 VILLA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1302 VILLA CIR has a pool.
Does 1302 VILLA CIR have accessible units?
No, 1302 VILLA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 VILLA CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 VILLA CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 VILLA CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1302 VILLA CIR has units with air conditioning.
