All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 105 Monterey Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
105 Monterey Bay Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:16 PM

105 Monterey Bay Drive

105 Monterey Bay Drive · (561) 962-2865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

105 Monterey Bay Drive, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Stunning Furnished 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhouse for RENT in Monterey located minutes from the Beach, Restaurants, Shopping, and the best Downtown Delray Beach has to offer. Furniture includes: Wall Unit, Fireplace, Big TV, Dining Room, Recliner and Desk. Ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor & carpeted bedrooms throughout the second floor. Kitchen has rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Generous sized bedrooms with both full size baths upstairs and 1 half bath downstairs. Private patio entrance. The gated community of Monterey is centrally located with full amenities including community swimming pool with sundeck and playground. SEE SUPPLEMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Monterey Bay Drive have any available units?
105 Monterey Bay Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Monterey Bay Drive have?
Some of 105 Monterey Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Monterey Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Monterey Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Monterey Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Monterey Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 105 Monterey Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 105 Monterey Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 105 Monterey Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Monterey Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Monterey Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 105 Monterey Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 105 Monterey Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Monterey Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Monterey Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Monterey Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Monterey Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Monterey Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 105 Monterey Bay Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity