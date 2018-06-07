105 Monterey Bay Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Stunning Furnished 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhouse for RENT in Monterey located minutes from the Beach, Restaurants, Shopping, and the best Downtown Delray Beach has to offer. Furniture includes: Wall Unit, Fireplace, Big TV, Dining Room, Recliner and Desk. Ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor & carpeted bedrooms throughout the second floor. Kitchen has rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Generous sized bedrooms with both full size baths upstairs and 1 half bath downstairs. Private patio entrance. The gated community of Monterey is centrally located with full amenities including community swimming pool with sundeck and playground. SEE SUPPLEMENT.