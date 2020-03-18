100 NE 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub

Escape to the Beach! Located in Marina Village at Boynton Harbor Marina with direct views of the intracoastal, restaurants, and charter boats! Walk to the beach, restaurants and shopping. Resort-style amenities, include heated pool and spa, fire pit, gym, movie room, billiards, and club room. Queen Bed and queen size sleeper sofa, washer and dryer in the unit. Located on the 3rd floor with garage parking on the same level, and balcony with direct eastern views. Boat, jet skis, kayak, and paddleboard rentals available onsite! 2 bikes with the unit, opportunity for private luxury boat charters too!