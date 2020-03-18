All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:47 PM

100 NE 6th Street

100 Northeast 6th Street · (561) 445-8553
Location

100 Northeast 6th Street, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Escape to the Beach! Located in Marina Village at Boynton Harbor Marina with direct views of the intracoastal, restaurants, and charter boats! Walk to the beach, restaurants and shopping. Resort-style amenities, include heated pool and spa, fire pit, gym, movie room, billiards, and club room. Queen Bed and queen size sleeper sofa, washer and dryer in the unit. Located on the 3rd floor with garage parking on the same level, and balcony with direct eastern views. Boat, jet skis, kayak, and paddleboard rentals available onsite! 2 bikes with the unit, opportunity for private luxury boat charters too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 NE 6th Street have any available units?
100 NE 6th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 NE 6th Street have?
Some of 100 NE 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 NE 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 NE 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 NE 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 NE 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 100 NE 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 NE 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 100 NE 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 NE 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 NE 6th Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 NE 6th Street has a pool.
Does 100 NE 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 NE 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 NE 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 NE 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 NE 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 NE 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
