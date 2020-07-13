/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
110 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bel Lido
1119 Highland Beach Drive
1119 Highland Beach Drive, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Come stay at this beautifully furnished villa in the exclusive community of Highland Beach. Located directly across from the beach and just minutes to Atlantic Ave in Delray or Mizner Park in Boca Raton.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
68 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,407
1685 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Last updated July 9 at 02:06pm
2 Units Available
Villa Rica
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Porta Bella
876 E Jeffery Street
876 Jeffery St, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1398 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL! Wake up and enjoy your multi-million dollar view! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse, with a 1 car garage is located in the Gated, east Boca neighborhood of Boca Quay.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
885 NE Mulberry Drive
885 NE Mulberry Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3012 sqft
Beautifully renovated modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom split floor plan waterfront home located on a wide canal with Intracoastal views.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
7001 Northeast 8th Drive
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3486 sqft
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
7701 East Country Club Boulevard
7701 East Country Club Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
This is a rare opportunity for contractors and resourceful people. Boca Raton pool home up for rent for someone who can help finish this home Owner has all materials needed to finish kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Villa Rica
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
233 N Latitude Circle
233 North Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2368 sqft
This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Boca Teeca
6100 NW 2nd Avenue
6100 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath unit with Samsung top of the line stainless steel appliances beautiful cherry wood cabinets and stunning granite counter tops, tiled flooring throughout and hurricane impact windows you will love living here at this perfect
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
730 NE 69th St
730 Northeast 69th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,100
2430 sqft
Also, available as a off season/seasonal rental for $12,000/month furnished, for a min of 6 months. 1 small pet allowed. $250 non-refundable pet fee. No HOA. Garage is airconditioned & have porcelain flooring. A+ schools.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Beach
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,805
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,788
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,968
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1482 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,362
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,032
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,607
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
14 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,372
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
21 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,527
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
16 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,475
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
34 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
22 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A boutique waterfront apartment community redefining the live, work, play lifestyle. Welcome to TGM Oceana in Boca Raton, the only apartment community spanning Boca Raton's barrier island
