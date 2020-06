Amenities

Enjoy the Boca lifestyle in this two bedroom, 2 bath totally renovated apartment directly across the street from the beach and Boca Inlet, Boca Raton Waldorf Astoria Resort and great shopping. This apartment is completely furnished and turnkey. Just bring your toothbrush. Great balcony with brand new Hurricane Shutters for complete protection. Near to great dining at Mizner Park, Deerfield Beach as well as all the great Boca beaches and parks.