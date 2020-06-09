632 NW 13th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool tennis court

Beautiful, Bright, and Spacious Fully Remodeled 3-2 Corner Condo in Elevator Building featuring Large ceramic tile throughout living area, wood floors in bedrooms, Impact Windows, New Wood Kitchen, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, New vanities, Large split Bedroom Floorplan, very bright and private. Great School district: Boca Raton Community High and Middle schools, and Addison Mizner Elementary.

Unit has 1 Covered Parking Space and 1 Assigned space. Community offers, Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Courts, and Walking Trail. Fantastic Location just minutes from the Beach, Mizner Park, FAU, Town Center Mall, and Major Highways. Excellent School District Boca High School