632 NW 13th St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:45 PM

632 NW 13th St

632 Northwest 13th Street · (561) 303-5340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

632 Northwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, Bright, and Spacious Fully Remodeled 3-2 Corner Condo in Elevator Building featuring Large ceramic tile throughout living area, wood floors in bedrooms, Impact Windows, New Wood Kitchen, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, New vanities, Large split Bedroom Floorplan, very bright and private. Great School district: Boca Raton Community High and Middle schools, and Addison Mizner Elementary.
Unit has 1 Covered Parking Space and 1 Assigned space. Community offers, Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Courts, and Walking Trail. Fantastic Location just minutes from the Beach, Mizner Park, FAU, Town Center Mall, and Major Highways. Excellent School District Boca High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 NW 13th St have any available units?
632 NW 13th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 632 NW 13th St have?
Some of 632 NW 13th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 NW 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
632 NW 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 NW 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 632 NW 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 632 NW 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 632 NW 13th St does offer parking.
Does 632 NW 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 NW 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 NW 13th St have a pool?
Yes, 632 NW 13th St has a pool.
Does 632 NW 13th St have accessible units?
No, 632 NW 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 632 NW 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 NW 13th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 NW 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 NW 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.
