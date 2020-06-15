6100 NW 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill lobby

Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath unit with Samsung top of the line stainless steel appliances beautiful cherry wood cabinets and stunning granite counter tops, tiled flooring throughout and hurricane impact windows you will love living here at this perfect location close to beach and 95, downtown Delray and Boca. this unit is a 3 bedroom and can be rented July 1st at 2,300. being converted to a 3 bedroom now. Gorgeous, condo your balcony overlooks the pool. It's Like living in a brand new home, plenty of closet space and a laundry room plus a storage unit. No smoking or pets. Park right out the lobby door. A place you will enjoy calling home. (unit will be profess. cleaned once construction is finished)