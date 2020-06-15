All apartments in Boca Raton
6100 NW 2nd Avenue

6100 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard · (561) 703-0877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6100 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Boca Teeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath unit with Samsung top of the line stainless steel appliances beautiful cherry wood cabinets and stunning granite counter tops, tiled flooring throughout and hurricane impact windows you will love living here at this perfect location close to beach and 95, downtown Delray and Boca. this unit is a 3 bedroom and can be rented July 1st at 2,300. being converted to a 3 bedroom now. Gorgeous, condo your balcony overlooks the pool. It's Like living in a brand new home, plenty of closet space and a laundry room plus a storage unit. No smoking or pets. Park right out the lobby door. A place you will enjoy calling home. (unit will be profess. cleaned once construction is finished)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 NW 2nd Avenue have any available units?
6100 NW 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6100 NW 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 6100 NW 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 NW 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6100 NW 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 NW 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 NW 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6100 NW 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 6100 NW 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6100 NW 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6100 NW 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 NW 2nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6100 NW 2nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 6100 NW 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6100 NW 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 NW 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 NW 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6100 NW 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6100 NW 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
