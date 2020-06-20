All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:06 AM

550 Phillips Drive

550 Phillips Drive · (561) 856-9556
Location

550 Phillips Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!Most sought after East Boca Raton Location. Waterfront in Golden Harbour in east Boca Raton. Just under 4000 liv sqft under air, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a circular pavered driveway, 2 car garage. Pavered backyard pool area, 3 ZONE AC units, Accordion Shutters. 2 split bedrooms downstairs including the master bedroom with sitting area, and 2 huge bedrooms in the upstairs addition. Plus separate office area with full bath. Easy walk to Mizner Park for shopping, iPIC movies, restaurants. Lake Wyman park 2 blocks away. You simply won't find a better rental in east Boca.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Phillips Drive have any available units?
550 Phillips Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 550 Phillips Drive have?
Some of 550 Phillips Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
550 Phillips Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
No, 550 Phillips Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 550 Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 550 Phillips Drive does offer parking.
Does 550 Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Phillips Drive have a pool?
Yes, 550 Phillips Drive has a pool.
Does 550 Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 550 Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Phillips Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 550 Phillips Drive has units with air conditioning.
