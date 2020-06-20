550 Phillips Drive

Amenities
WOW! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!Most sought after East Boca Raton Location. Waterfront in Golden Harbour in east Boca Raton. Just under 4000 liv sqft under air, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a circular pavered driveway, 2 car garage. Pavered backyard pool area, 3 ZONE AC units, Accordion Shutters. 2 split bedrooms downstairs including the master bedroom with sitting area, and 2 huge bedrooms in the upstairs addition. Plus separate office area with full bath. Easy walk to Mizner Park for shopping, iPIC movies, restaurants. Lake Wyman park 2 blocks away. You simply won't find a better rental in east Boca.