550 Phillips Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

WOW! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!Most sought after East Boca Raton Location. Waterfront in Golden Harbour in east Boca Raton. Just under 4000 liv sqft under air, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a circular pavered driveway, 2 car garage. Pavered backyard pool area, 3 ZONE AC units, Accordion Shutters. 2 split bedrooms downstairs including the master bedroom with sitting area, and 2 huge bedrooms in the upstairs addition. Plus separate office area with full bath. Easy walk to Mizner Park for shopping, iPIC movies, restaurants. Lake Wyman park 2 blocks away. You simply won't find a better rental in east Boca.