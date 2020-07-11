5423 Grand Park Place

Amenities
Gorgeous ready to move in home!! Perfect location. BRAND NEW KITCHEN FEB 2020!! Immediate proximity to shops and restaurants in Boca Center. Minutes away from Town Center Mall and I-95!! Beautiful Wood floors, home new & gorgeous freshly painted, granite countertops, new toilets , new shades, blinds & curtains, new bathroom & kitchen faucets, guest bathroom updated, A.C. service and cleaning and new ceiling fans!!!Community pool & tennis courts. Unit is Unfurnished and Available for Annual Lease Only