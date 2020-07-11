All apartments in Boca Raton
5423 Grand Park Place
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:25 AM

5423 Grand Park Place

5423 Grand Park Place · (954) 529-9203
Location

5423 Grand Park Place, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Fairfield at Boca of Cedar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5423 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous ready to move in home!! Perfect location. BRAND NEW KITCHEN FEB 2020!! Immediate proximity to shops and restaurants in Boca Center. Minutes away from Town Center Mall and I-95!! Beautiful Wood floors, home new & gorgeous freshly painted, granite countertops, new toilets , new shades, blinds & curtains, new bathroom & kitchen faucets, guest bathroom updated, A.C. service and cleaning and new ceiling fans!!!Community pool & tennis courts. Unit is Unfurnished and Available for Annual Lease Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Grand Park Place have any available units?
5423 Grand Park Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5423 Grand Park Place have?
Some of 5423 Grand Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 Grand Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Grand Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Grand Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 5423 Grand Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 5423 Grand Park Place offer parking?
No, 5423 Grand Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 5423 Grand Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5423 Grand Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Grand Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 5423 Grand Park Place has a pool.
Does 5423 Grand Park Place have accessible units?
No, 5423 Grand Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Grand Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 Grand Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 Grand Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 Grand Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
