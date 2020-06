Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave

GORGEOUS VIEWS OF GOLF COURSE! UPDATED AND REMODELED TO PERFECTION. ALL NEUTRAL COLORS. STAINLEES STEEL APPLIANCES, STONE BACK SPLASH AND COUNTERS. STONE LOOK CERAMIC TILE DOWNSTAIRS. HOUSE ONLY USED AS A VACATION HOME. INMACULATE CONDITION. SOME FIXTURES WILL NOT STAY. ALL BEDRMS UPSTAIRS. HUGE LOFT USE AS AN OFFICE/DEN/LIBRARY. PERFECT FLOOR PLAN LOFT COULD BE EASILY CONVERTED INTO A 4th BEDRM HOUSE. MASTER HAS A SITTING AREA. CROWN MOLDING.

For showings please email or text at co-listing agent.