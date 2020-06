Amenities

garage recently renovated

LOCATION! WALK TO MIZNER PARK, RESTAURANTS, & FARMERS MARKET. Rarely available upgraded 3 bedroom 3 and a half bath. Additional living area downstairs can be used as an extra den or bedroom. Upgraded kitchen, two car garage and no lack of space. Bathroom on each level and all bedrooms on top floor except for den/extra living area on the main floor. Don't miss the opportunity to call this amazing townhouse, your home. Association requires $1,000 REFUNDABLE security deposit from tenant