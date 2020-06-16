320 NW 67th St

Amenities

SEASONAL RENTAL! This unit is fully renovated and furnished and located on a first floor with canal view. The interiors are luminous and quiet with Crema Marfil floor. The kitchen has White Carrera finishes on counter-tops & backsplash. The master bedroom has a makeup area and a huge walk-in closet (custom built-in) as well as its own private bathroom (custom marble shower with massage spray shower tower). The Living room and the Master Bedroom have openings into a patio offering a view on a canal where you could enjoy a meal or watch the birds, or turtles or evening iguanas walking along the canals. This unit offers wireless internet throughout, (3) flat screens TV’s (HBO), ceiling fan in each room, washer & dryer, central air / heating system and hurricane shutters, parking, and ect.