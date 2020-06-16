All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:17 PM

320 NW 67th St

320 Northwest 67th Street · (954) 263-6461
Location

320 Northwest 67th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Boca Teeca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
SEASONAL RENTAL! This unit is fully renovated and furnished and located on a first floor with canal view. The interiors are luminous and quiet with Crema Marfil floor. The kitchen has White Carrera finishes on counter-tops & backsplash. The master bedroom has a makeup area and a huge walk-in closet (custom built-in) as well as its own private bathroom (custom marble shower with massage spray shower tower). The Living room and the Master Bedroom have openings into a patio offering a view on a canal where you could enjoy a meal or watch the birds, or turtles or evening iguanas walking along the canals. This unit offers wireless internet throughout, (3) flat screens TV’s (HBO), ceiling fan in each room, washer & dryer, central air / heating system and hurricane shutters, parking, and ect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 NW 67th St have any available units?
320 NW 67th St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 NW 67th St have?
Some of 320 NW 67th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 NW 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
320 NW 67th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 NW 67th St pet-friendly?
No, 320 NW 67th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 320 NW 67th St offer parking?
Yes, 320 NW 67th St does offer parking.
Does 320 NW 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 NW 67th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 NW 67th St have a pool?
Yes, 320 NW 67th St has a pool.
Does 320 NW 67th St have accessible units?
No, 320 NW 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 NW 67th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 NW 67th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 NW 67th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 NW 67th St has units with air conditioning.
