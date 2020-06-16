All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:04 PM

3139 Millwood Terrace

3139 Millwood Terrace · (561) 306-6593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3139 Millwood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2320 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 2/2 Corner unit in most desirable community Windwood a Hidden Secret in East Boca Raton. The balcony has tile very private with great nature view. Washer, Dryer and all appliances are all in great condition includes washer and dryer. Hard wood floors through out. It was freshly painted in 2018. Tiled balcony with a beautiful view.Will be available on July 1, 2020. Located next to FAU, University Commons, Towncenter Mall, 1 mile from beautiful beaches. Community has 2 swimming pools, basketball, tennis. Interview takes a month. No College Students without parents, No Smokers, Credit score 700 is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 Millwood Terrace have any available units?
3139 Millwood Terrace has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3139 Millwood Terrace have?
Some of 3139 Millwood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 Millwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3139 Millwood Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 Millwood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3139 Millwood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 3139 Millwood Terrace offer parking?
No, 3139 Millwood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3139 Millwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3139 Millwood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 Millwood Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3139 Millwood Terrace has a pool.
Does 3139 Millwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3139 Millwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 Millwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3139 Millwood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3139 Millwood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3139 Millwood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
