3139 Millwood Terrace

This beautiful 2/2 Corner unit in most desirable community Windwood a Hidden Secret in East Boca Raton. The balcony has tile very private with great nature view. Washer, Dryer and all appliances are all in great condition includes washer and dryer. Hard wood floors through out. It was freshly painted in 2018. Tiled balcony with a beautiful view.Will be available on July 1, 2020. Located next to FAU, University Commons, Towncenter Mall, 1 mile from beautiful beaches. Community has 2 swimming pools, basketball, tennis. Interview takes a month. No College Students without parents, No Smokers, Credit score 700 is required