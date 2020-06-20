All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:37 AM

2929 S Ocean Boulevard

2929 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 655-6570
Location

2929 South Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2180 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Here is your opportunity to be stuck in this WONDERFUL condo. Quarantine or NOT this is a great place to be. Intoxicating Ocean views from your own private balcony. Beach access across the street and walking distance to Deerfield Beach Pier. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with an open living and dining room floor plan. Kitchen features granite counter top and generous amount of cabinets. Master enjoys views as well! Walk in closet, ceiling fan, and private bath. Guest bed room has a walk in closet. Step from the beach, pool and club house. Credit and back round checks paid for by tenant. First and last month and security on acceptance of lease. NO pets No smoking. PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ALSO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2929 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2929 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2929 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2929 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2929 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 2929 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2929 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2929 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2929 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2929 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2929 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
