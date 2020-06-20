2929 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Here is your opportunity to be stuck in this WONDERFUL condo. Quarantine or NOT this is a great place to be. Intoxicating Ocean views from your own private balcony. Beach access across the street and walking distance to Deerfield Beach Pier. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with an open living and dining room floor plan. Kitchen features granite counter top and generous amount of cabinets. Master enjoys views as well! Walk in closet, ceiling fan, and private bath. Guest bed room has a walk in closet. Step from the beach, pool and club house. Credit and back round checks paid for by tenant. First and last month and security on acceptance of lease. NO pets No smoking. PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ALSO