Perfect location in SE Boca close to everything. If a short term rental is what you need, this is a fabulous opportunity. Available APRIL 1st. Fully furnished 2 bedroom waterfront condo. Located in a beautiful gated community close to downtown. Are you a boater? Rental docks are available. Community offers 5 heated swimming pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, bocce ball, and so much more. Rent includes water and cable w/HBO.