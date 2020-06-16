All apartments in Boca Raton
Location

14 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5010 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
Welcome home to an unobstructed water view fully upgraded 2/2 apartment in the recognized Boca Raton district. Boca Bayou is a tranquil gated-waterfront-boating community with amenities that include 5 pools, built in grills, bocce ball, billiards, club house, community/exercise rooms, tennis courts & shuffleboard. Only a mile and a half from the beach and near Mizner Park. This unique unit has ceramic tiles throughout, granite kitchen counter tops, ss appliances, dishwasher, modern light fixtures, double sink vanity in master bedroom, washer and dryer, lots of closet space and finished screened balcony. Plenty of exclusive built in details which makes this unit exceptional from any other in the community. Boat lovers this is your home come true. Slip rentals available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Royal Palm Way have any available units?
14 Royal Palm Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Royal Palm Way have?
Some of 14 Royal Palm Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Royal Palm Way currently offering any rent specials?
14 Royal Palm Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Royal Palm Way pet-friendly?
No, 14 Royal Palm Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 14 Royal Palm Way offer parking?
Yes, 14 Royal Palm Way does offer parking.
Does 14 Royal Palm Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Royal Palm Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Royal Palm Way have a pool?
Yes, 14 Royal Palm Way has a pool.
Does 14 Royal Palm Way have accessible units?
No, 14 Royal Palm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Royal Palm Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Royal Palm Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Royal Palm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Royal Palm Way does not have units with air conditioning.
