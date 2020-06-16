14 Royal Palm Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

Welcome home to an unobstructed water view fully upgraded 2/2 apartment in the recognized Boca Raton district. Boca Bayou is a tranquil gated-waterfront-boating community with amenities that include 5 pools, built in grills, bocce ball, billiards, club house, community/exercise rooms, tennis courts & shuffleboard. Only a mile and a half from the beach and near Mizner Park. This unique unit has ceramic tiles throughout, granite kitchen counter tops, ss appliances, dishwasher, modern light fixtures, double sink vanity in master bedroom, washer and dryer, lots of closet space and finished screened balcony. Plenty of exclusive built in details which makes this unit exceptional from any other in the community. Boat lovers this is your home come true. Slip rentals available.