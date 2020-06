1000 Spanish River Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool sauna

THE BEST OF EAST BOCA RATON! LARGE 2/2 WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, BOCA RESORT AND 1.5 MILES FROM DOWNTOWN BOCA OR DEERFIELD. UNIQUES! UPSCALE RESORT STYLE BUILDING & UNIT REMODELED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM, PAINTED AND NEW CARPET. GYM,SAUNA,BUSINESS CTR, HTD POOL AND MORE...EASY TO SHOW...... GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS IN BRAND NEW OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL TOP APPLIANCES. 18''TILE FLOORS IN LIVING AREAS, BERBER CARPET IN HUGE BEDROOMS, LARGE CLOSETS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH TILED BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE BOCA RESORT AND PARTIAL INTRACOASTAL VIEWS. GREAT BUILDING EAST OF THE INTRACOASTAL! UNIT IS ALL NEW AND VERY BRIGHT. THIS UNIT HAS TWO COVERED PARKING SPACES (#60 and #61) INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! GREAT SCHOOLS. EASY ACCESS TO I95. CLOSE TO PUBLIX, FRESH MARKET & TRADER JOE'S.