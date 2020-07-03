11303 NE 11th Pl

Amenities

Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit. 2 blocks from the park, community center and playgrounds. Quiet area with easy access to downtown, airport, I-95 as well as commercial area and restaurants in Biscayne Boulevard. Small pets only. First, Last and Security. Maximum occupancy Restrictions. 2 years lease preferred. Available at the beginning of August 2020. Showings by appointment only.