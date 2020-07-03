All apartments in Biscayne Park
11303 NE 11th Pl

11303 NE 11th Pl
Location

11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL 33161
Biscayne Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit. 2 blocks from the park, community center and playgrounds. Quiet area with easy access to downtown, airport, I-95 as well as commercial area and restaurants in Biscayne Boulevard. Small pets only. First, Last and Security. Maximum occupancy Restrictions. 2 years lease preferred. Available at the beginning of August 2020. Showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 NE 11th Pl have any available units?
11303 NE 11th Pl has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11303 NE 11th Pl have?
Some of 11303 NE 11th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 NE 11th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11303 NE 11th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 NE 11th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 NE 11th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11303 NE 11th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11303 NE 11th Pl offers parking.
Does 11303 NE 11th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11303 NE 11th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 NE 11th Pl have a pool?
No, 11303 NE 11th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11303 NE 11th Pl have accessible units?
No, 11303 NE 11th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 NE 11th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 NE 11th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11303 NE 11th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11303 NE 11th Pl has units with air conditioning.
