Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:40 AM

341 Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL with balcony

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
890 NE 117th St
890 Northeast 117th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Looking for a place to call home-sweet-home? You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom-2 bath home! Unique location is close to everything- minutes away from the beaches and Bal Harbor shopping, easy commute to downtown Miami, Miami Design District,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
733 NE 118 Street
733 Northeast 118th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
ART DECO HOUSE FRONT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY, WOOD FLOORS. DESIGNER DECORATOR IN BISCAYNE PARK, VERY COZY AND FRIENDLY NEIBOORHOOD.CENTRALLY LOCATED TO THE MAJOR ROADS, CLOSE TO BEACH, MALL, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, HIGHWAYS.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
901 NE 109 St
901 Northeast 109th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
Quiet Bisc Pk! Spectacular Mid-Century Modern renovated sprawling pool home with 4 bedrms and 2 bathrms...split bedroom plan, and lots of open space and large rooms (almost 2800 sq.ft.!).
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1624 NE 109th St
1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 sqft
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12125 NE 11th Ct
12125 Northeast 11th Court, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED, LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD, OPEN KITCHEN, TILE ALL OVER, CLOSE TO BISCAYNE PARK, WHOLE FOODS, SHOPS, HIGHWAYS, BEACHES AND MORE!!!, MOVE IN NOW!!!!, SAME DAY APPROVAL!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
13125 NW Miami Ct
13125 Northwest Miami Court, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1000 Quayside Ter
1000 Quayside Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is a premier SOUTHEAST corner unit with tons of natural light on a 34 acre gated property with 24/7 private security.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1525 NE 110th Ter
1525 NE 110th Ter, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
EAST OF BISCAYNE 2/2 - TILE FLOORS, LARGE GARDEN, PORCH, 2 PARKING. WALL A/C'S NO WASHER/DRYER. FULL CREDIT CHECK + FIRST, LAST SECURITY. NO NEGOTIATION. PETS OK

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
13655 NE 10th Ave
13655 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Secure building, 2 bed 1 bath, 3rd floor unit. Located in the heart of North Miami Beach, large walk-in closets, tile throughout, good size rooms, balcony, pool. Walk to buses, schools, shopping near by.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
1800 SANS SOUCI BL
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Wonderful location! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment on first floor with private balcony, across the tennis court. It features open floor plan, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1991 NE 123rd St
1991 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Amazing 2 bedroom townhouse with a patio and access to the canal. Only a few minutes away from the ocean and all of the activities. Close to shops, including Whole Foods, school, restaurants and 7 minutes drive from Aventura Mall.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
4000 Towerside Ter
4000 Towerside Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. THIS QUAYSIDE UNIT FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS WITH GARDEN VIEWS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THIS UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE POOL DECK LEVEL. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING CENTERS, AND SCHOOLS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:49am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL 33161 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sandra Metta, MBRG, (786) 523-3023. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
1217 NE 100th St
1217 Northeast 100th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom dream home with attached 2 car garage in desirable East Miami Shores! Located on a quiet street, this stunning property has impeccable curb appeal and has been well maintained by the owner.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
1805 Sans Souci Blvd
1805 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN NORTH MIAMI, MINUTES TO BAY HARBOR..WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, FIU NORTH CAMPUS, BARRY UNIVERSITY, JOHNSON AND WALES, AVENTURA, & MUCH MORE....AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
226 NE 110th Ter
226 Northeast 110th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
ADORABLE HOME on a quiet block! This charming Mid Century 3 beds & 2 baths features a spacious & welcoming floor plan, a great living room with tons of natural light that faces the private front yard, gorgeous kitchen with views of the backyard and

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Remarks: Remodeled 1950 s/f, porcelain floors and wood counters and stainless steel appliances, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge 8x30 balcony. Elegant Bayfront building with all amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12426 W Dixie Hwy
12426 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1470 NE 125th Ter
1470 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come fall in love with this charming unit located in North Miami! This 1 bed & 2 bath features a spacious floor plan, updated kitchen, ceramic & carpet floors throughout & formal dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
479 NE 129th St
479 Northeast 129th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
5 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the bigger homes in Griffing Estates, this home is centrally located in Miami. South Beach and Aventura Mall is 15-20 minutes away. There is a neighborhood Publix within a 5 minute walking distance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Biscayne Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Biscayne Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

