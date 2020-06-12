/
3 bedroom apartments
199 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11217 NE 8th Ct
11217 Northeast 8th Court, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Cozy cottage with warmth and charm features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace, combination living and dining. Great neighborhood of Biscayne Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
901 NE 109 St
901 Northeast 109th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
Quiet Bisc Pk! Spectacular Mid-Century Modern renovated sprawling pool home with 4 bedrms and 2 bathrms...split bedroom plan, and lots of open space and large rooms (almost 2800 sq.ft.!).
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1212 NE 121st St
1212 NE 121st St, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
VERY SPACIOUS 3/2 DUPLEX IN BISCAYNE PARK. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING ETC. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER. VERY GENEROUS CLOSET SPACE. NEW CENTRAL AIR & HEAT. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2600 sqft
Fabulous 3/2 Pool Home! Modern! Fast Approval! - Property Id: 282130 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11515 NE 12th Ave
11515 Northeast 12th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Luxury modern House 3/1 modern open kitchen garden Style 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom . Renovated throughout with impact windows, Open kitchen with bar, family room Basement and private yard (beautiful fruit trees).
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Overbrook Shores
1 Unit Available
70 NW 128th St
70 Northwest 128th Street, North Miami, FL
NICE HOUSE 4/1 GOOD LOCATION 4 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet area near transportation CLOSE TO 195 HUGE BACK YARD ENCLOSED CENTRAL A/C ESASY TO SHOW !!!!!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1155 NE 113th St
1155 Northeast 113th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
Brand new redone, roof, plumbing, bathrooms, kitchens, central A/C, impact windows and flooring; this 3 bedroom 1 full bath unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Porcelain floors through, wood floors in the room complimented by a
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
1217 NE 100th St
1217 Northeast 100th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom dream home with attached 2 car garage in desirable East Miami Shores! Located on a quiet street, this stunning property has impeccable curb appeal and has been well maintained by the owner.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
226 NE 110th Ter
226 Northeast 110th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
ADORABLE HOME on a quiet block! This charming Mid Century 3 beds & 2 baths features a spacious & welcoming floor plan, a great living room with tons of natural light that faces the private front yard, gorgeous kitchen with views of the backyard and
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11440 N Bayshore Dr
11440 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Wide Bayfront home with an amazing view of The Miami Skyline. This Private Waterfront Home Has been updated and is directly on Biscayne Bay. Direct ocean access with no fixed bridges. DIRECT DOWNTOWN BAY VIEWS. Unique waterfront Property.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
479 NE 129th St
479 Northeast 129th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
One of the bigger homes in Griffing Estates, this home is centrally located in Miami. South Beach and Aventura Mall is 15-20 minutes away. There is a neighborhood Publix within a 5 minute walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11450 N Bayshore Dr
11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1578 NE 110 st
1578 NE 110th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful brand new construction 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhouse centrally located in the upcoming Biscayne corridor. All tile floor throughout s/s appliances, hurricane impact windows, and beautiful bright open layout kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12505 NE Miami PL
12505 Northeast Miami Place, North Miami, FL
Gorgeous completely remodeled corner lot home with a modern interior carefully designed to deliver an elegant experience for its future owner. 4 bed/3bath single family has two (2) master bedrooms. All work done legally with city permits.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
350 NE 107 Street
350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Biscayne Park
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
City Center
70 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,662
1251 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1533 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
North Bay Village
27 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1351 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1315 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
